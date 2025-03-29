Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 307,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

