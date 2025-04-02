Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Société BIC Price Performance
Shares of Société BIC stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.
About Société BIC
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Société BIC
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.