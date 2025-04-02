Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Concord Medical Services Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCM opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.