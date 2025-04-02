JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,199,599 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 1,963.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,311,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $128,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

