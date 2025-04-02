Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 539.4 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

