Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 539.4 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.
About Kyowa Kirin
