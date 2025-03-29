Krishna Vaddi Acquires 675,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,514.24. This represents a 50.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Krishna Vaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Krishna Vaddi bought 47,500 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,725.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Krishna Vaddi purchased 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRLD opened at $0.80 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 747.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 109,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

