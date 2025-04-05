Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 338,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YPF opened at $29.97 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

