National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 607441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

