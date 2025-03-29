Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

