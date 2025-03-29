Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,906,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,176.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,283.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,304.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

