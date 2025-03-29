Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 40,656 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 136,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,147,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,898,000 after buying an additional 101,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

