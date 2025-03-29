Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $130.96 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

