RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Barclays raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.25.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $236.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.88. RH has a 1 year low of $212.04 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

