United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.08.

UAL stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,979 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

