Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Grows By 71.7%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $31.63.
Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TIGO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $231,000.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.