Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $8,765,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

