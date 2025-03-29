Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Declines By 45.1%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

SVRE stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. SaverOne 2014 has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

