Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Declines By 45.1%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance
SVRE stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. SaverOne 2014 has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
