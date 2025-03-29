Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,118,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $181.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

