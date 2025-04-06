Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, Celsius, Diageo, TC Energy, and Ovintiv are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies based in Canada, with transactions often occurring on exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange. These equities represent a stake in the issuing company, offering investors exposure to the Canadian economy and the associated risks and rewards of the business environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 26,480,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,464,858. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. 6,834,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,296. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.78. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,079,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,478. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $145.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

NYSE:TRP traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,226. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of OVV traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,051,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

