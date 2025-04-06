Aristides Capital LLC Buys 480 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

NYSE FLUT opened at $205.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion and a PE ratio of 935.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.42 and a 200-day moving average of $253.77. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

