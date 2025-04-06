Fmr LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $5,213,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average of $220.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.87 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

