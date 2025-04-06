49 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,317,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,731,000 after buying an additional 90,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

