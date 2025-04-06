Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 102,956 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 716,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,956 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $172,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $242.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.38 and its 200-day moving average is $248.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

