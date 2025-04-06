Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires 3,831 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

