Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,099,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,153 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,743,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,346,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,399,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,164,000 after buying an additional 164,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $208.72 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.12.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

