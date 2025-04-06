Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.