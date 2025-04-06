Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Amphenol Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39.
Amphenol Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.
Amphenol Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
