Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 1668933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

