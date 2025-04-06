KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,667,000. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 147,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Carrier Global by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.