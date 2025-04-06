Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $101,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

