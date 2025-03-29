Top Leisure Stocks Worth Watching – March 28th

Apollo Global Management, Despegar.com, MGM Resorts International, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, Hyatt Hotels, and MakeMyTrip are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in the leisure and recreation sector, including businesses like travel, tourism, hospitality, entertainment, and theme parks. These stocks typically reflect consumer spending on discretionary activities and can be subject to economic cycles that influence leisure expenditure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $136.19. 1,276,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,822. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

NYSE DESP traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $18.45. 8,653,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 888,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 1,480,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

H stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. 289,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,240. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.62. 321,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

