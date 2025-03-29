BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $665,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

