2,441 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by WealthTrak Capital Management LLC

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 340,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

