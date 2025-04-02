Defense Stocks To Follow Now – April 2nd

Boeing, General Electric, Citigroup, CACI International, and Lockheed Martin are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that provide products or services for national defense and security, including areas like aerospace, weaponry, and cybersecurity. These stocks are often linked to government contracts and are considered strategic investments, particularly during times of geopolitical uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.90. 2,132,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,769,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.20 and a 200-day moving average of $187.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 3,019,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,787,455. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

CACI International (CACI)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

CACI International stock traded up $28.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.81. 517,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.59. CACI International has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.19. 340,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

See Also