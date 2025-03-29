Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Acquires New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Royal Gold accounts for about 0.9% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

