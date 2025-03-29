Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 253.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $342.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $321.93 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.49.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.