Tucker Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amdocs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,112,000 after buying an additional 127,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125,654 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 261,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 1.2 %

DOX stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.