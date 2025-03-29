Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.50. 11,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 31,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

