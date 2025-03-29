VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 432,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 378,566 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 267,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,352 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

