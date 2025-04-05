Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of EDR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.02%.

In other news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,212,077 shares of company stock worth $191,824,043 and sold 21,185,617 shares worth $582,983,444. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

