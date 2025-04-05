Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several research firms have commented on AQST. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.