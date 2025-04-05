Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hello Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

