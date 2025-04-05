Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.16.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
