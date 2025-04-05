The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
