StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $241.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duluth by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 131,895 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

