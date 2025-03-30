1,988 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $69,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,223,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 305,921 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13,334.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 279,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,181,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

