IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $579.39 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.63.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

