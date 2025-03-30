Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,921 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,892.78. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

