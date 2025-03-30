Intrust Bank NA Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 153,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

