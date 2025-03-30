ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

ACCO opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $406.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.44.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.