Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Gryphon Digital Mining to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gryphon Digital Mining news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst acquired 96,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,524.47. The trade was a 2.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Eric Gallie acquired 145,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,642.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,642.04. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

